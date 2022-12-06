FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Decreased by Analyst

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.44. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.41.

NYSE:CM opened at $43.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

