Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Financial Contrast

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of First United shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get First United alerts:

Volatility and Risk

First United has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 32.12% 18.65% 1.44% Patriot National Bancorp 14.57% 10.15% 0.62%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares First United and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First United and Patriot National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First United presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.94%. Given First United’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First United is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First United and Patriot National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $78.18 million 1.70 $19.77 million $3.86 5.18 Patriot National Bancorp $36.77 million 1.10 $5.09 million $1.59 6.40

First United has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patriot National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First United beats Patriot National Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First United

(Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; and indirect and direct auto loans, student loans, term loans, and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit and night depository facilities. It operates 26 banking offices, one customer care center, and 34 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, Monongalia, and Harrison counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

About Patriot National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, small business administration, construction, purchased residential real estate, and various consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. It operated through a network of eight branch offices located in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut; and one branch offices located in Westchester County, New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.