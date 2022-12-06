Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) & ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $80,000.00 188.25 -$2.07 million N/A N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.21 million 1.66 -$1.38 million ($0.02) -3.95

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Guided Therapeutics and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics -4,276.71% N/A -130.07% ADM Tronics Unlimited -33.97% -68.41% -35.18%

Summary

ADM Tronics Unlimited beats Guided Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronics, Chemical, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. It also provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. In addition, the company offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Further, it provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

