Head-To-Head Comparison: Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) and Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE)

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) and Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Teck Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sisecam Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Teck Resources pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sisecam Resources pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Teck Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teck Resources and Sisecam Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources $10.76 billion 1.70 $2.29 billion $6.57 5.51 Sisecam Resources $540.10 million 0.81 $24.40 million $2.86 7.76

Profitability

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sisecam Resources. Teck Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sisecam Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Teck Resources and Sisecam Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources 22.99% 22.53% 11.62% Sisecam Resources 8.33% 16.33% 9.94%

Volatility & Risk

Teck Resources has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sisecam Resources has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Teck Resources and Sisecam Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources 0 4 10 0 2.71 Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teck Resources currently has a consensus target price of $51.38, indicating a potential upside of 41.96%. Given Teck Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Teck Resources is more favorable than Sisecam Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Teck Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Teck Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teck Resources beats Sisecam Resources on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen. It also produces lead, silver, and molybdenum; and various specialty and other metals, chemicals, and fertilizers. In addition, the company explores for gold. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company holds approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 220.0 million short tons of trona. The company was formerly known as Ciner Resources LP and changed its name to Sisecam Resources LP in February 2022. Sisecam Resources LP was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Sisecam Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

