Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) & Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Coloured Ties Capital has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coloured Ties Capital and Mexco Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloured Ties Capital N/A N/A -$2.59 million ($0.16) -2.19 Mexco Energy $6.59 million 4.28 $2.86 million $1.96 6.70

Profitability

Mexco Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Coloured Ties Capital. Coloured Ties Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Coloured Ties Capital and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloured Ties Capital N/A -1.91% -1.89% Mexco Energy 49.88% 33.01% 30.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Mexco Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Coloured Ties Capital and Mexco Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloured Ties Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mexco Energy beats Coloured Ties Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloured Ties Capital

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in the Cadillac-Pontiac Lithium belt comprises 108 claims located southwest of Val-d'Or, Canada. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc. in November 2021. Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. As of March 31, 2022, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 1.616 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,970 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

