GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $10.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 739,017 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 420,123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GoodRx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,622,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after buying an additional 55,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 740.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 2,859,300 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its holdings in GoodRx by 19.9% in the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 2,163,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after buying an additional 359,632 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Stock Up 0.6 %

About GoodRx

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34. GoodRx has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $42.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99.

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.