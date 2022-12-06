Financial Analysis: New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) & Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV)

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) and Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of New Relic shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of New Relic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get New Relic alerts:

Profitability

This table compares New Relic and Debt Resolve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic -25.24% -62.88% -14.62% Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic 0 5 5 0 2.50 Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New Relic and Debt Resolve, as reported by MarketBeat.

New Relic presently has a consensus price target of $69.58, indicating a potential upside of 25.85%. Given New Relic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Relic is more favorable than Debt Resolve.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Relic and Debt Resolve’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic $785.52 million 4.81 -$250.40 million ($3.26) -16.96 Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Debt Resolve has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Relic.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data. The company's platform also provides New Relic Instant Observability, an open-source ecosystem of quickstarts that delivers pre-built integrations, dashboards, and alerts for approximately 450 technologies and frameworks; and supports custom app development through common open-source frameworks, a library of existing applications, and a development environment. It sells its products through direct sales organizations, and online and offline sales in the United States and internationally. New Relic, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Debt Resolve

(Get Rating)

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York. On July 29, 2020, the voluntary petition of Debt Resolve, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 3, 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.