Brokerages Set BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) PT at $200.00

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTGOF. HSBC raised BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 130 ($1.59) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BT Group from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

BT Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

