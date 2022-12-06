HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives $14.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRT shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 78,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $737,301.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,274,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,886,677.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,343,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,339 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in HireRight in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in HireRight by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,452 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HireRight in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in HireRight by 3.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in HireRight in the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $12.48 on Friday. HireRight has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

