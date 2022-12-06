Brokerages Set ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) PT at $9.43

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBSFY. Societe Generale cut their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €12.80 ($13.47) to €8.90 ($9.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €20.00 ($21.05) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media to €6.20 ($6.53) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($8.95) to €8.65 ($9.11) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €7.00 ($7.37) to €6.20 ($6.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $2.20 on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

