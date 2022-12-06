Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives $52.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 56 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Holcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Holcim Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $10.23 on Friday. Holcim has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

