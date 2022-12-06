Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $33.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Stock Down 2.3 %

Phreesia stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.87 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $35,769.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $35,769.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $518,919.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,216.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,002 shares of company stock worth $618,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.