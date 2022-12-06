Analysts Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target at $217.15

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in BioNTech by 39,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Down 1.8 %

BNTX opened at $166.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.78 and its 200 day moving average is $150.09. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $321.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.16.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

