IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives $28.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISEE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $21.89 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09.

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,643.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,066.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,940. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

