CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives $21.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNX opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.08 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 388,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,761,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 283,250 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

