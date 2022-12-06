Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$125.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$125.33.

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$104.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.53. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$37.90 and a 52-week high of C$116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.75.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

