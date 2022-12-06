Analysts Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) PT at C$14.22

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIR shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of BIR opened at C$10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.38. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 4.02. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$5.42 and a one year high of C$12.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

