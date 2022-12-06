Brokerages Set Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) PT at $62.33

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GDEN shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CBRE Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Golden Entertainment

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,623,010.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

GDEN stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.37.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $278.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.