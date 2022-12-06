Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives $21.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Udemy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Udemy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,580,000 after purchasing an additional 797,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Udemy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 592,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Udemy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 182,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Udemy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 801,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Price Performance

UDMY opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.46. Udemy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $22.41.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.18 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

