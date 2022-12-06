Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives $41.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

