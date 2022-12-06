Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives $41.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.17.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
Bancolombia Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancolombia (CIB)
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.