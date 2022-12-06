Analysts Set Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT at $52.60

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Overstock.com to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of OSTK stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $88.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 3.32.
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.
