Analysts Set Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT at $52.60

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Overstock.com to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Price Performance

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $88.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 3.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Overstock.com Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 64.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 28.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 26.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 22.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.