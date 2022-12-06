Brokerages Set Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target at $190.50

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.50.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 162 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 170 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance

EPOKY opened at $19.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

