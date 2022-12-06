Short Interest in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Decreases By 7.8%

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Alarm.com Stock Down 3.0 %

ALRM stock opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.53. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $85.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 58,229 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

