Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Short Interest Update

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 161,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Inventiva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVA opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. Inventiva has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Inventiva

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inventiva stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,640,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982,679 shares during the period. Inventiva accounts for about 0.9% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 6.46% of Inventiva worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inventiva Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on IVA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Inventiva from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Societe Generale cut Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

