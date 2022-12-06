ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $70.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONE Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.40.

OGS stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.31%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in ONE Gas by 206.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 85.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

