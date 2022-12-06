Financial Comparison: Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) versus Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -3.37% -3.73% -0.14% Gouverneur Bancorp 19.17% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Carver Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $30.22 million 0.60 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A Gouverneur Bancorp $6.56 million 3.40 $1.07 million N/A N/A

Gouverneur Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Summary

Gouverneur Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, seven branches, and four ATMs. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal, home improvement, automobile and motorcycle, camper and boat, recreational vehicles, passbook, and mortgage loans; and construction, commercial real estate, commercial installment, short-term working capital, and equipment loans, as well as home equity line of credit, and commercial lines of credit and letters of credit. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises. In addition, it offers online, mobile, bill pay, and telephone banking; electronic or paper statements; and ATM, debit cards, direct deposits, mobile remote deposit capture, automatic payments and transfers, bank checks, wire transfers, and safe deposit box services. The company serves primarily the St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices. Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, New York.

