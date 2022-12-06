Comparing TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) & DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.2% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of TaskUs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TaskUs and DoubleDown Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 0 3 5 0 2.63 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

TaskUs presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.64%. DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 112.64%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than TaskUs.

This table compares TaskUs and DoubleDown Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $760.70 million 2.61 -$58.70 million $0.40 50.80 DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million 1.19 $78.11 million ($0.45) -19.33

DoubleDown Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TaskUs. DoubleDown Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TaskUs has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 4.63% 10.58% 5.31% DoubleDown Interactive -6.65% 2.55% 2.17%

Summary

TaskUs beats DoubleDown Interactive on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.