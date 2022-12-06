Head-To-Head Contrast: XWELL (XWEL) and Its Peers

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare XWELL to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XWELL and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07% XWELL Competitors -18.06% -53.91% -4.08%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 XWELL Competitors 195 854 1448 63 2.54

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for XWELL and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

XWELL presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 25.82%. Given XWELL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XWELL is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XWELL and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $73.73 million $3.35 million -3.00 XWELL Competitors $659.01 million $53.72 million 369.45

XWELL’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than XWELL. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

XWELL has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XWELL’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XWELL rivals beat XWELL on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

XWELL Company Profile

XWELL Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe brands. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers services through an integrated digital platform, and a relevant retail offering to the traveling public. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 spa and clinic locations in 24 airports in the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL Inc. in October 2022. XWELL Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

