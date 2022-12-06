Critical Contrast: Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) & Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aris Water Solutions and Enservco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Enservco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 4.07 -$9.22 million $0.01 1,627.00 Enservco $15.34 million 1.65 -$8.05 million ($0.36) -6.11

Enservco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aris Water Solutions. Enservco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Enservco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 2.10% 7.26% 3.79% Enservco -21.20% -58.20% -16.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Enservco shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Enservco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Enservco on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 318 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain region consisting of western Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, western North Dakota, and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including Eagle Ford Shale and East Texas Oilfield in Texas. Enservco Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

