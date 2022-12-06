Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) versus Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Financial Analysis

Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR – Get Rating) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Repro-Med Systems and Arch Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro-Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Arch Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and Arch Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 7.52 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Arch Therapeutics $10,000.00 1,006.54 -$6.24 million N/A N/A

Repro-Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31% Arch Therapeutics -35,372.46% N/A -223.22%

Summary

Repro-Med Systems beats Arch Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro-Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. Its flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

