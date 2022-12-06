Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Target Price at $69.75

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.33. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

