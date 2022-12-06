OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $46.64 Average PT from Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMF. TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OneMain to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in OneMain by 784.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,112,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,887,000 after buying an additional 2,760,751 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 86.2% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after buying an additional 2,491,819 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in OneMain by 133.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,058,000 after buying an additional 1,240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,692,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Down 2.8 %

OMF stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

