Brokerages Set Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target at $21.50

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.88 million. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -22.38%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,947.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 501.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,776,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,479 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

