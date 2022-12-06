Analysts Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target at $27.62

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Price Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schneider National by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,735,000 after purchasing an additional 71,280 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,428,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.