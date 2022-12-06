Analysts Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Price Target at C$56.38

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFN. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of AFN opened at C$43.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$813.09 million and a P/E ratio of 76.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.10. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$28.80 and a 12 month high of C$44.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

