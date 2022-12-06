Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. Lowered by Desjardins (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for BRP in a report issued on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.95. BRP had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,046.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion.

BRP Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $76.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.28%.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.