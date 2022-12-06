Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.79.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $183.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average of $135.83. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $161,638,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Five Below by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after buying an additional 1,415,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,023,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

