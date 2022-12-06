Analysts Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) PT at C$33.00

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$31.46 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$27.99 and a 12 month high of C$41.50. The company has a current ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.45.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.83%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

