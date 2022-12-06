Analysts Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) PT at C$12.57

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.57.

Several research firms have commented on NFI. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

NFI Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NFI opened at C$9.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.34. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$742.16 million and a PE ratio of -10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NFI Group Dividend Announcement

About NFI Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.83%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

See Also

