Brokerages Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Price Target at GBX 1,968

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,993 ($24.30).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.20) to GBX 1,625 ($19.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.66) to GBX 1,990 ($24.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.61) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.39) to GBX 2,150 ($26.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,935 ($23.59) per share, for a total transaction of £48,375 ($58,986.71). In related news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,935 ($23.59) per share, with a total value of £48,375 ($58,986.71). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.92), for a total value of £52,752.80 ($64,324.84).

Compass Group Price Performance

Compass Group Increases Dividend

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,896 ($23.12) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,834.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,828.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,009.52. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,479.50 ($18.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,970.50 ($24.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

