Brokerages Set Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target at $77.00

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

