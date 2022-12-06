Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $68.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. TheStreet cut Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 377,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in Trimble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 124,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

