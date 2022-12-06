Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) PT at $6.48

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.48.

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.05) to €7.00 ($7.37) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.50 ($5.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.50 ($6.84) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.58) to €5.80 ($6.11) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 2.2 %

BBVA opened at $5.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.34. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 159.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

See Also

