Analysts Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target at $89.42

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2,234.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 710,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,351,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

