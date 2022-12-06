Brokerages Set Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) PT at $24.60

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $56,945.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 150,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,378.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $56,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 150,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,378.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Carter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $35,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 285,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,067.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $160,765. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,431,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,429,000 after buying an additional 206,379 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 750,621 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 420,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

