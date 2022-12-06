Analysts Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Price Target at GBX 6,750

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,750 ($82.31).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($73.16) to GBX 5,600 ($68.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($69.50) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($98.77) to GBX 7,000 ($85.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($77.43) to GBX 5,500 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,854 ($71.38) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 1,052.88. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 4,306 ($52.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,440 ($102.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,200.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,835.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a GBX 66 ($0.80) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

