Analysts Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target at $40.34

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.34.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. HSBC dropped their target price on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in GDS by 25.3% during the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 1,052,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,131,000 after purchasing an additional 212,465 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth $17,288,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 66.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.85. GDS has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

