Analysts Set Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Price Target at GBX 4,195.83

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,130.83 ($50.37).

ULVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,600 ($43.90) to GBX 3,900 ($47.56) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($52.43) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.68) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.65) price target on Unilever in a report on Friday, October 28th.

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,179 ($50.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £105.92 billion and a PE ratio of 2,154.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,003.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,898.26. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,182.60 ($51.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 37.22 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 88.22%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

