Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 276,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 367.1 days.

Kerry Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KRYAF opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Kerry Group from €128.00 ($134.74) to €123.00 ($129.47) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

