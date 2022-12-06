Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Kunlun Energy Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of KLYCY opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. Kunlun Energy has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.30.
About Kunlun Energy
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kunlun Energy (KLYCY)
